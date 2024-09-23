Saturday Night Review: This Ode To Sketch Comedy Is A Flighty, Frenetic Rollercoaster Ride [TIFF 2024]

In the world of "Saturday Night Live," during that anarchic stretch of live television from 11:30 PM to 1:00 AM, anything can — and frequently does — happen. But although the seminal comedy show now feels like a foregone conclusion, there was once a time when it had absolutely equal odds of going out in flames during its very first episode. "Saturday Night" zeroes in on the hours before it would make its debut, with Lorne Michaels (an utterly committed Gabriel LaBelle) putting together the finishing touches of its inaugural episode with scotch tape, paperclips, and wads of chewing gum. It's a high energy ensemble piece, offering — much as the original "Saturday Night Live" did — a window into the next generation of character actors. Even if the plot is fairly thin on the ground, "Saturday Night" is well-paced and thoroughly entertaining as it documents the birth of a comedy classic.

In the hours leading up to the first episode of "Saturday Night Live," Lorne Michaels has never been closer or further away from realizing his dream. He has all of the components of a renegade comedy hit on his hands — an energetic, immensely talented young cast, a team of writers with their fingers on the pulse of a subversive sense of humor that had never been seen on television before, and free reign from NBC to do pretty much whatever he wants (as long as it doesn't run afoul of the censors, that is). But it's also inches away from collapsing entirely — one sour exchange between Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith) and John Belushi (Matt Wood), the wrong union worker leaving the set in a huff, and "Saturday Night" is murdered in its cradle. Lorne has one job: To get them to 11:30 PM. After that, it's out of his hands.