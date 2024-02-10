The Only Actors Still Alive From The Main Cast Of A Clockwork Orange

In "A Clockwork Orange," Clive Francis plays Joe, a man with impressive sideburns and an impeccable taste in knitwear. Alex's parents (Sheila Raynor and Philip Stone) take him in as a lodger during their son's much-publicized absence. When Alex returns and becomes incensed by his presence, the two have a brief face-off, and Joe quickly backs off when Alex unsuccessfully attempts to resort to violence.

Like Malcolm McDowell, Francis has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows and has remained active into the 2020s. In recent years, viewers may have spotted him on Netflix as Lord Salisbury on "The Crown," Pope Abel on "Cursed," and Rear-Admiral Wilkinson in "Official Secrets." He's also a highly prolific stage actor who has been getting theater roles since 1965.

In other words, Francis is an actor with plenty of experience in the industry's ebb and flow, and in an interview with BroadwayWorld, he shared a few tips for people eager to enter the acting game. "Have faith," he said. "Never stop listening to those with experience. Be prepared to pick yourself up, dust yourself down and start all over again. But more important than anything, be nice!"