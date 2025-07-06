What Is MUBI? The Alternative Streaming Service Explained

Most streaming services prioritize quantity over quality. Services like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and so on host so many movies that finding the good ones can be a challenge. The arthouse streaming service MUBI stands out from the crowd for its curation — every movie on the site has been hand-selected for quality, historical importance, and/or general artistic interest.

Current selections on MUBI include personal favorite indies selected by directors Alex Ross Perry and Amalia Ulman, dozens of award winners, horror from around the world, an impressive selection of films directed by women and LGBTQ+ filmmakers, and (in a rare foray into small-screen programming) all three seasons of "Twin Peaks." These are films you'll want to put away your phone for and pay attention to — though after you're done watching, you might want to learn more about them by reading the supplementary essays on MUBI's Notebook blog or listening to the MUBI podcast.

MUBI subscriptions cost $14.99 per month. For an additional $5 per month, subscribers can join MUBI GO, which provides one free movie ticket a week in addition to the streaming service. This is another way MUBI differs from other streaming services: it's a lot friendlier to movie theaters and actively puts the new releases it licenses on the big screen before they hit streaming.