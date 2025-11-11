R-Rated Movies You Forgot Were Released By Disney

Everyone has an idea about what a Disney movie "should" look like. Typically, it means sticking within G or PG-rated confines, often with plenty of musical numbers, and never alienating family audiences. That certainly has defined many of the biggest motion pictures attached to the Disney logo. However, the studio's theatrical releases over the years have been a bit more nuanced than that default image. For one thing, there have been the various "Star Wars" and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released by Disney from 2012 onward, including the super R-rated "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Even beyond those properties, Disney's library of movies includes some unexpected titles. In fact, there's a slew of R-rated projects nestled within various corners of the Mouse House's history, hailing from now-defunct divisions like Touchstone and Hollywood Pictures. The logos for those studios no longer grace the silver screen, but their R-rated output remains a part of the Disney legacy. Their mature audience films are amusing to remember as hailing from the same studio that made "Beauty & The Beast" or "Snow White" — although, to be fair, "Snow White" has a dark history.

These mostly forgotten movies shatter the conventional perception of what Disney's output "should" look like. Everything in the world is laced with nuance. That includes the history of Walt Disney's stately old studio. Still, you won't find these movies promoted at Disneyland anytime soon.