Cool Hand Luke's 'What We've Got Here Is Failure To Communicate' Line Holds A Rare Honor

Throughout his long career in Hollywood, Paul Newman appeared in some of his generation's greatest films. He's best known for "The Color of Money," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "The Sting," and "Cool Hand Luke." The latter earned Newman an Academy Award nomination for best actor, and he delivers a practically flawless performance. The title comes from Luke (Newman) saying, "Sometimes nothing can be a real cool hand," so the dialogue goes a long way.

Another famous quote, "I can eat 50 eggs," has been parodied to death, but the most famous bit of dialogue is spoken by Captain (Strother Martin), who monologues about Luke's defiance while working on a chain gang. The line begins, "What we've got here is failure to communicate," which succinctly sums up the situation at hand. That line holds a rare honor, as it's in the 11th place on the American Film Institute's list of "100 Years ... 100 Movie Quotes."

Consider how many movies have been made and all the ones with memorable quotes. There are thousands of them, so earning a spot on AFI's list of only 100 movies is a distinction shared with only 99 films. The line is in great company, including "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn" from "Gone with the Wind" and "Here's looking at you, kid" from "Casablanca" in the first and fifth-place spots. On top of its inclusion, the famous "Cool Hand Luke" quote has found a home in other realms of popular culture over the years.