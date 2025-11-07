The Batman Character You Likely Had No Idea Chris Pratt Voiced
Long before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Pratt had a small role in a different comic-inspired series. Pratt voiced a side character in an episode of "The Batman," an animated series that aired from 2004 to 2008. The episode is called "Attack of the Terrible Trio," and it sees Batman (Rino Romano) dealing with a group of college students using a mysterious formula to infuse themselves with animal qualities.
Even if you caught the episode when it aired, you could be forgiven for missing Pratt's voice among the rest of the cast. He plays a character named Jake, who's only tangentially involved in the action. Jake is one of the first people who notices that something isn't quite right with the group, since his roommate is a member of the Terrible Trio. Jake was Pratt's first voice acting role, but he's since gone on to voice characters in some of the biggest animated movies of all time, like "The Lego Movie" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
Pratt also went on to become Star Lord in the MCU, but the DC Universe is still waiting for him. DCU fans have intensely debated Pratt's role in James Gunn's take on the universe, and everyone has different ideas about which character would be best for Pratt. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that the DCU doesn't need to give us a live-action Jake.
What do people think of Chris Pratt's The Batman episode?
Unfortunately, Chris Pratt's episode of "The Batman" has several things working against it. First off, it's not part of "Batman: The Animated Series," which is definitely the fan-favorite DCAU Batman series. Second, and more importantly, people don't really like the Terrible Trio. The villains made their debut all the way back in 1958, but at that time they were just regular people wearing animal masks. Over the years, the Trio hasn't appeared in many comic storylines, and their origin story and motivations have been reworked so many times that fans don't really feel connected to the characters.
"Attack of the Terrible Trio" didn't turn the Batman fanbase around on the villains, but it didn't wildly disappoint any fans either. The episode has a 6.7 out of 10 star rating on IMDb, which suggests that people consider it one of the worst episodes of "The Batman." In discussions online, fans say that they weren't impressed by the episode's plot, but they did enjoy seeing a version of the Terrible Trio that became animal mutants rather than just donning masks. Pratt's episode of "The Batman" isn't particularly bad, but it's not all that memorable either.
Chris Pratt won't play Jake in the DCU
In Reddit threads, DC fans have floated the possibility of the Trio becoming the main villains in the next live action "Batman" movie. A small minority of fans have said they'd like to see what the Trio would look like in the Matt Reeves "Batman" universe, but most people still aren't convinced that the Trio is at all interesting.
Whether or not the Trio reappears, don't expect Chris Pratt to show up with them. Pratt voiced Jake back in 2008, a year before people would come to know him as Andy Dwyer on "Parks and Recreation." Since then, Pratt has repeatedly proven he's a bankable star in front of the camera and in the vocal booth. He's starred in multiple "Jurassic World" movies, stepped into the space boots of Star-Lord in the MCU, and grown into a bonafide movie star. He's also voiced the lead characters in massive animated films like 2014's "The Lego Movie" and 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
In August 2025, Gunn confirmed that he's not eyeing Pratt for Batman, but he said that he's absolutely considering Pratt for another role. He didn't say if Pratt will be joining the cast of a live action movie or one of the DCU's animated series, but Pratt's proven he could handle either. Fans have been closely following every superhero cast in Gunn's DCU, and though he won't be the Dark Knight, at this point in his career, Pratt is all but guaranteed to land a much more central part than Jake from "The Batman."