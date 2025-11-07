The Batman Character You Likely Had No Idea Chris Pratt Voiced

Long before he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Pratt had a small role in a different comic-inspired series. Pratt voiced a side character in an episode of "The Batman," an animated series that aired from 2004 to 2008. The episode is called "Attack of the Terrible Trio," and it sees Batman (Rino Romano) dealing with a group of college students using a mysterious formula to infuse themselves with animal qualities.

Even if you caught the episode when it aired, you could be forgiven for missing Pratt's voice among the rest of the cast. He plays a character named Jake, who's only tangentially involved in the action. Jake is one of the first people who notices that something isn't quite right with the group, since his roommate is a member of the Terrible Trio. Jake was Pratt's first voice acting role, but he's since gone on to voice characters in some of the biggest animated movies of all time, like "The Lego Movie" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Pratt also went on to become Star Lord in the MCU, but the DC Universe is still waiting for him. DCU fans have intensely debated Pratt's role in James Gunn's take on the universe, and everyone has different ideas about which character would be best for Pratt. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that the DCU doesn't need to give us a live-action Jake.