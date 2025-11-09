One Of The '70s' Most Successful Directors Thought Star Wars Was Ridiculous

Few critics or audience members today will dispute that George Lucas' "Star Wars" is anything other than a cinematic landmark. It's won scores of accolades and launched one of the best sci-fi franchises, not to mention one of the biggest merchandising businesses on Earth, with throngs of fans all over the world that span multiple generations. But when Lucas showed a rough cut of the film to some of his director friends, one well-known name had some harsh words for him: future "Scarface" director Brian De Palma didn't seem to grasp the film.

"What is this Force s***?" De Palma reportedly snapped at Lucas after the screening (according to "The Making of Star Wars: The Definitive Story Behind the Original Film" by J.W. Rinzler). "Where's the blood when they shoot people?" De Palma also asked, clearly looking for more realism than Lucas' fantasy epic had to offer. For his part, De Palma has acknowledged that while he had his criticisms — some of them pretty big — he also says he saw the film's potential.

"I did make a joke about the Force, that's true," De Palma said on the "Light the Fuse" podcast decades later (via Collider). "It doesn't seem like a great name for this kind of spiritual guidance, 'the Force.' So, needless to say, I had a lot to say about the Force, which obviously I was terribly wrong about." De Palma insists, however, that his criticisms were all part of the process of reviewing early cuts among friends: "Sometimes I was right, sometimes I was wrong. They did the same for my movies."