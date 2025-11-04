How A Disgraced U.S. President Forced Steve Rogers To Quit Being Captain America

There have been several heroes to take on the mantle of Captain America beyond Steve Rogers. But on at least one occasion, a replacement was needed not because Rogers was gone, but because he no longer wanted to represent the U.S. government. And it all happens in a 1974 storyline where Rogers walks away from his role as Captain America after the U.S. President is revealed to be behind a criminal plot.

Though the president's face is never seen, the intention of writer Steve Engleheart (who once wrote a Doctor Strange story you'll never see on the big screen) was that it was the disgraced President Richard Nixon, which he acknowledged in a 2017 interview with Newsarama. "I was reacting to Watergate," Englehart said, referencing the scandal that saw Nixon caught in a corruption probe and forced to resign. And because Marvel Comics ostensibly takes place in the real world, Englehart felt this level of government scandal had to be addressed by Captain America.

"Some of it was just hubris and luck –- they could have convicted Nixon the next day, and I would have been writing a story about something that was already over with. But it looked like it was going on for a while, so I capitalized on that," he explained. But Englehart isn't sure that such a story could work today, even with Donald Trump, the twice-impeached president who regularly flouts the Constitution and ignores court orders. "In those days, there was a real idealism in the air," he said. "And the thought that the president of the United States could commit such a crime was unthinkable."