NCIS: How Many Episodes Was Mark Harmon's Gibbs In?

Mark Harmon and "NCIS" are inextricably linked to one another. As its lead, Harmon was the face of "NCIS" for the majority of its ongoing run, and given its length at the time of his departure, he portrayed Leroy Jethro Gibbs for far longer than almost any other actor has stuck with a single character outside the world of soap operas.

Overall, Harmon plays Gibbs in 435 episodes of "NCIS." His total number of appearances as the character is technically even higher — after all, "NCIS" is a spin-off of "JAG," and Harmon debuts as Gibbs in two episodes of "JAG" that predate the start of "NCIS." He also shows up in four episodes of "NCIS: New Orleans," raising the number of canonical Gibbs appearances to 441. Harmon even voices Gibbs in a fictional "NCIS" broadcast that airs in an episode of "Family Guy," arguably increasing the Gibbs counter by one additional episode.

Harmon's final appearance as Gibbs is in "NCIS" Season 19, Episode 4. That said, he isn't done with the show entirely. Past his Season 19 exit and continuing through Season 20, Harmon is credited as a producer, extending his influence on the hit procedural beyond his impressive 435-episode run.