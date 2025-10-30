A 2007 Sandra Bullock Supernatural Thriller Is Finding Brand New Fans On Netflix

Since hitting it big in the 1994 action classic "Speed," Sandra Bullock has become one of Hollywood's most valuable leading ladies. But like every actor's filmography, Bullock has more than a few films under her belt that have gone under the radar. Among them is the 2007 sci-fi movie "Premonition." While critically panned during its initial release, it has since developed a growing fanbase, as proven by its current positioning among Netflix's ten most-watched films (via FlixPatrol).

Released shortly before her Oscar-winning role in "The Blind Side," "Premonition" is a very different kind of Sandra Bullock movie. The supernatural psychological thriller sees Bullock as Linda Hanson, whose husband (who may look familiar) dies in a car crash. But when she wakes the next day to find him very much alive, it kicks off a bizarre series of events that test her sanity, as time seems to be playing tricks on her. From there, she'll have to unravel the mystery and stop a complicated sequence of events from unfolding — while everyone believes she's losing her mind.

Produced on a modest budget, "Premonition" was a decent money maker, offering a riveting story that mixed elements of mystery, science fiction, and horror, tied together by a stunning ending that may need to be explained. Thankfully, that appeal seems to be as strong as ever in the age of streaming.