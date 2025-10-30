Before Ocean's Eleven, George Clooney Starred In A Heist Movie With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score

When George Clooney left "ER" to focus on his film career, it didn't immediately seem apparent that it was a smart move for the actor, given those rough first few years of his big screen output. He eventually did just fine for himself, becoming not only a frequent star of critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning films, but also big budget crowd-pleasers like "Ocean's Eleven" and its sequels. Those are the movies that people go to when they think of George Clooney and heist films, but they weren't his first experience with that genre either.

Though it was a really, really tense production — something of a trend for movies written and directed by David O. Russell — "Three Kings" was a big hit, as well as one of Clooney's first movies to bring equally strong review scores and box office receipts. In it, Clooney plays one of a small group of U.S. Army soldiers in the Gulf War — two others of whom are played by Ice Cube and Mark Wahlberg — who decide to help themselves to a stash of gold bullion that they discover hidden in a bunker. But the heist isn't nearly as simple as they hoped it would be, and the soldiers soon find themselves in a much more dangerous situation.