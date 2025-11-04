Jason Momoa And Sylvester Stallone Once Crossed Paths In A Movie From An Action Legend

The world can't handle all the machismo that Jason Momoa and Sylvester Stallone have to offer. To date, the stars have combined their pumped-up powers for only one project: 2012's all-out actioner "Bullet to the Head." Based on Matz and Colin Wilson's French graphic novel "Du plomb dans la tête," the film is directed by Walter Hill, who wrote and directed classics like "The Driver," "The Warriors," "Streets of Fire," "48 Hrs." and "Red Heat."

"Bullet to the Head" sees Stallone play hitman Jimmy Bobo, who's forced into an unlikely alliance with Detective Taylor Kwon (Sung Kang) after they're targeted by corrupt businessman Robert Nkomo Morel (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and his hired gun, Keegan (Momoa). Bobo and Kwon need to work together to take down Morel and Keegan, or risk becoming fish food. Since the film features one of the best action movie stars of all time in Stallone, there's certainly no shortage of violence, muscles, and preposterous plot twists.

Despite the testosterone-heavy trio of Stallone, Momoa, and Hill at the helm of "Bullet to the Head," the movie didn't tickle the fancy of critics or fans. As a matter of fact, it's a rarity that the critical rating for this kind of movie is higher than the audience score, as reviewers dished out a 44% "rotten" score while viewers only gave it 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. Maybe the real bullet to the head was the reception to the film.