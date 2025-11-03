12 Plot Holes That Hurt Otherwise Perfect TV Shows

If there's one thing writers try their hardest to avoid, it's a plot hole. These are essentially inconsistencies in a narrative, involving continuity errors, changes in a character's motivation, or a violation of previously established rules. They can pop up in movies, but they're more common in television shows that have multiple seasons. They often arise when new writers come onto a team and earlier details are forgotten or overlooked.

A plot hole can even rear its ugly head in popular sitcoms, dramas, or sci-fi series that've been on for ages. Years ago, viewers might have missed contradictions in an ongoing narrative, but now that folks can binge one season after another, these holes are far more noticeable. Some plot holes even happen on purpose, because the writers want to overlook something that came before or steer the story in a new direction.

Whatever the reason a series has a plot hole, it can detract from the quality of an otherwise excellent show. Fans can become frustrated when their favorite character suddenly does something that's, well... out of character. And when plot holes exist, you can rest assured someone will come along and let the world know. Each of these 12 series is excellent and beloved by millions, but they have at least one plot hole that's difficult to overlook.