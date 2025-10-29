The Best Zombie Movie Of The 2000s Is Streaming For Free On Pluto TV

There are a lot of great zombies movies out there, and since it's almost Halloween, you might want to settle in for the night and queue up a spooky, sort of gross zombie movie like "Dawn of the Dead" or even a funny one like "Zombieland." There are a ton of different zombie movies across a ton of different streaming services, but luckily, one of the very best zombie movies of the 2000s is streaming for free on Pluto TV.

So which movie is it? That would be Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's 2002 film "28 Days Later," which stars future Oscar winner Cillian Murphy as a bike courier named Jim who wakes up in a London hospital after a devastating accident only to find the city completely abandoned. All humans have, apparently, disappeared, and what Jim doesn't know is that while he was in a coma, animal rights activists freed imprisoned chimpanzees who were exposed to a virus that causes extreme rage, violence, and bloodlust. After stumbling into a horde of infected zombies, Jim discovers two survivors — Selena (Naomie Harris) and Mark (Noah Huntley) — and eventually, after Mark is bitten, Jim and Selena find safe haven with a man named Frank (Brendan Gleeson) and his young daughter. From there, they have to figure out how to keep surviving in this dangerous, largely abandoned, and violent world.

"28 Days Later" was an immediate critical and commercial success upon its release, earning solid reviews and making $82 million off a modest $8 million budget (which is pretty good for an original horror movie, even if it's part of a well-trod genre). Again, the movie is streaming on Pluto TV right now, which is pretty great ... and there's actually even more good news. There are two sequels to "28 Days Later," and one of them happens to be a great recent release.