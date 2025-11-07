Jim Carrey Once Tried To Get A Role In An '80s Tom Cruise Flop

In the late 1980s, a young comedian named Jim Carrey became a TV star on the sketch comedy series "In Living Color" alongside the likes of David Alan Grier, Tommy Davidson, Kim Wayans, and her three brothers, Keenan, Shawn, and Marlon. Eventually, Carrey became a massive movie star, becoming one of the most popular stars of the 1990s. But what some may not know is that he had a movie career before "In Living Color," and had auditioned for a leading role in an iconic '80s fantasy that flopped in cinemas: Ridley Scott's "Legend."

As detailed by Vulture, Jim Carrey auditioned for the role of Jack, which Scott was having difficulty casting. The director was also considering several other names, who, like Carrey, had yet to hit it big. This included a young Robert Downey Jr. — still a few years away from his breakout role in "Less Than Zero" — and Johnny Depp, who'd only just made his big screen debut with a part in "Nightmare on Elm Street," and before his small-screen success in "21 Jump Street."

Ultimately, of course, Scott went with Tom Cruise — the biggest of the three names — who was then coming off a pair of big-screen successes, with "The Outsiders" and "Risky Business" proving he had the makings of a Hollywood leading man. Though Carrey didn't get the part, he did get his cinematic '80s moment with roles in "Earth Girls are Easy," "Peggy Sue Got Married," and the vampire comedy "Once Bitten" — three Jim Carrey flops that are still worth watching.