The Classic Comedy Emma Stone Can Watch On Repeat

Which comedy is actress Emma Stone, known for films like "Easy A" and "La La Land," watching on repeat? It's probably not one on most people's radar, unless they're fans of English rock bands. While speaking with HuffPost in 2011, she confirmed that if she could only have one DVD, it would be a film starring The Beatles. "The only movie I can watch on a loop, over and over, is 'Help!,' The Beatles movie," Stone said. "It's so funny and irreverent and great."

Directed by Richard Lester, "Help!" is the second fictional film starring The Beatles, featuring music from their fifth album of the same name. The story follows the members of the band trying to save Ringo, as he's chased by scientists and a cult that want to take a ring a fan gifted to Ringo. The quartet runs all over London, and eventually parts of Europe and the Bahamas, as they try to avoid the people chasing Ringo and try to cut the ring off before the drummer becomes part of a sacrifice. It's an outlandish premise that's fun to watch, leaving audiences guessing until the end.