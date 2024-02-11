What The Actor From Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me Music Video Looks Like Today
The year is 2009, and young girls everywhere have discovered the utter majesty that is Taylor Swift's music. One of her biggest hits to date, "You Belong with Me," is making waves thanks to its infectious melody and relatable lyrics and a music video that would put Swift and Kanye West on a collision course at that year's MTV Video Music Awards ("Yo, Taylor ... Imma let you finish, but ..."). There was no denying Swift's influence and impact. However, she isn't the only star in that music video – Lucas Till is still remembered today as Boy Next Door, the object of Swift's affection who holds signs out his window for her to read.
At that point, Till had already starred in quite a few films, including "Walk the Line" and "Hannah Montana: The Movie." However, his major breakout role came in 2011's "X-Men: First Class," in which he plays Alex Summers, aka Havok, and more recently, he could be seen in the titular role of "MacGyver," which CBS canceled in 2021 due to low ratings. Regardless, whether he's realizing the girl next door was his true love all along or shooting plasma blasts out of his chest, the actor has had quite the career already. And no matter what happens next, he's always going to hold a special place in the hearts of Swifties.
Lucas Till looks back fondly on Taylor Swift's You Belong with Me video
The "You Belong with Me" music video was more than just an acting credit for Lucas Till — he actually dated Taylor Swift for a month or two afterward. Luckily, it sounds as though the split was fairly amicable, with no bad blood between the pair. "We just really both liked each other," he told MTV in 2009. "I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out."
Unlike some of Swift's other exes, Till doesn't seem to have a song about him, which is likely for the best. And their drama-free breakup seems to have allowed them to remain on good terms. In 2020, when Entertainment Tonight asked him what it was like to work with Swift all those years ago, he described her as "generous" and "professional," continuing, "I remember just feeling like a star when I came and did that music video. I felt so special."
Honestly, the video may be worth a second look for more than simply seeing a young version of Till. After all, Till portrays a football player whom Swift's character pines after, and now the singer-songwriter is dating NFL star Travis Kelce (leading to some complicated Super Bowl plans that have Swifties doing the math). Was it foreshadowing her one true love all along?