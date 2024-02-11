What The Actor From Taylor Swift's You Belong With Me Music Video Looks Like Today

The year is 2009, and young girls everywhere have discovered the utter majesty that is Taylor Swift's music. One of her biggest hits to date, "You Belong with Me," is making waves thanks to its infectious melody and relatable lyrics and a music video that would put Swift and Kanye West on a collision course at that year's MTV Video Music Awards ("Yo, Taylor ... Imma let you finish, but ..."). There was no denying Swift's influence and impact. However, she isn't the only star in that music video – Lucas Till is still remembered today as Boy Next Door, the object of Swift's affection who holds signs out his window for her to read.

At that point, Till had already starred in quite a few films, including "Walk the Line" and "Hannah Montana: The Movie." However, his major breakout role came in 2011's "X-Men: First Class," in which he plays Alex Summers, aka Havok, and more recently, he could be seen in the titular role of "MacGyver," which CBS canceled in 2021 due to low ratings. Regardless, whether he's realizing the girl next door was his true love all along or shooting plasma blasts out of his chest, the actor has had quite the career already. And no matter what happens next, he's always going to hold a special place in the hearts of Swifties.