5 Horror Movies Like The Elixir Streaming On Netflix

When "The Raid: Redemption" delivered some of the most epic movie fights of the 21st century, it became a cult hit across the globe, helping to introduce American audiences to Indonesian cinema. Netflix subsequently helped to further expand the reach of movies from the country by having an increasingly growing library of Indonesian films on its service. In recent years, that library has come to include a number of horror films, some of which have become quite popular on the streaming service.

One such example is "The Elixir," which is currently enjoying a place on Netflix's 10 most watched movies and has been trending on social media. It follows a family that tries to make a breakthrough with their herbal medicine company by creating an innovative new product — a tonic which ends up turning people into zombies. "The Elixir" has found a big audience on Netflix in time for Halloween, holding its own among the various established horror classics that are also available on the service.

It stands to reason that people are digging these fresh horror imports, and might appreciate some recommendations that are also available on Netflix. As a note, the titles used in this feature are the ones that the U.S. version of Netflix uses to list them, which in some cases are translated into English (like "The Elixir"), and in other cases retain the original Indonesia title.