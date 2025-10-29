Trick 'R Treat 2: Everything We Know So Far

It's a cult horror treat filled with blood, guts and dark wit. Plenty of people adore its orange pajamas wearing, mask-sporting, lollipop-wielding central protagonist Sam (centuries-deep comic book lore and all). But will "Trick 'r Treat" ever receive a sequel?

The anthology film — a natural choice for horror, offering up some great viewing options like "Trick 'r Treat" — feels like a natural choice to be continued in some format, whether it features brand new characters or revisits figures from the first movie's cast like Sam, the innocent-seeming Laurie (Anna Paquin) and her werewolf pack, or the spooky Rhonda (Samm Todd).

Well, some good news is finally on the horizon. After years spent in developmental hell, the long-gestating sequel to "Trick 'r Treat" has finally been written and it is ready to be produced. The only question is: Will it ever make it to movie screens worldwide? Or even onto a streaming platform?

While horror fans might have to wait for an answer to that question, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel to "Trick 'r Treat."