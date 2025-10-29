Trick 'R Treat 2: Everything We Know So Far
It's a cult horror treat filled with blood, guts and dark wit. Plenty of people adore its orange pajamas wearing, mask-sporting, lollipop-wielding central protagonist Sam (centuries-deep comic book lore and all). But will "Trick 'r Treat" ever receive a sequel?
The anthology film — a natural choice for horror, offering up some great viewing options like "Trick 'r Treat" — feels like a natural choice to be continued in some format, whether it features brand new characters or revisits figures from the first movie's cast like Sam, the innocent-seeming Laurie (Anna Paquin) and her werewolf pack, or the spooky Rhonda (Samm Todd).
Well, some good news is finally on the horizon. After years spent in developmental hell, the long-gestating sequel to "Trick 'r Treat" has finally been written and it is ready to be produced. The only question is: Will it ever make it to movie screens worldwide? Or even onto a streaming platform?
While horror fans might have to wait for an answer to that question, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel to "Trick 'r Treat."
When will Trick 'r Treat 2 be released?
A sequel to "Trick 'r Treat" has been in and out of development since 2009. It was announced again in 2013, but Legendary Pictures, who still owns the property, was going through an internal restructuring that led to the project going fallow. Finally, some new information about the film's possible release emerged in a commentary track attached to the 2024 4k HD release of the original movie. Director Michael Dougherty explained that he and two fellow writers, Todd Casey and Zach Shields, had completed a sequel script. It had even been storyboarded. Unfortunately, getting the studio interested has been difficult.
"It's tricky, because I think we really did capture lightning in a bottle with this one, and it nearly killed me. What a lot of people don't realize is that the bulk of our favorite horror movies, especially the ones that introduced new horror icons, were all independent movies," Dougherty says on the track (partial transcript available via Bloody Disgusting). "There aren't the typical metrics that a studio can point at to make it an easy 'yes.' Something I was adamant about in the sequel was that it has to retain this nonlinear storytelling, [and] it has to retain that weird mix of horror and comedy."
While it's thrilling that the script exists, and it looks like the film's producers are as committed as ever to making it a reality, it doesn't look like Legendary is aboard yet. Hopefully the studio will come around — or at least rent out the film rights to an interested party.
Who is directing Trick r' Treat 2?
Michael Dougherty is interested in still directing the next chapter to his anthology series, and he's emphatic that he wants the movie to happen. "I want to do it. It's not dead by any stretch. We have some momentum moving in the right direction for sure, but I'm also of the belief that I'm not going to compromise or make sacrifice just to make a sequel," Dougherty continues, via the film's new commentary track. "It has the be under the right conditions with the right resources. Otherwise, I will be content with just letting this be this weird little movie that fought its way through a lot of adversity."
While the status of "Trick 'r Treat 2" remains up in the air, Dougherty has done anything but rest on his laurels. Since "Trick 'r Treat" came out in 2007, he has also directed the dark comedy horror classic "Krampus" and is heavily involved in the Western version of Toho's Godzilla franchise, currently maintained by Legendary and Warner Bros. He directed and wrote "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," using its promo tour to reiterate how badly he wanted to return to "Trick 'r Treat. Dougherty also co-produced "Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters," and provided the story for "Godzilla vs Kong."
Who wrote Trick 'r Treat 2?
Todd Casey and Zach Shields wrote "Trick 'r Treat" with Michael Dougherty, and he has enjoyed a creative past with both that continues today. Casey would also go on write and co-produce "Krampus" with Dougherty, while Shields is a consulting producer on "Monarch," and an executive producer on both "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Krampus."
Shields and Casey have plenty of other irons in the fire outside of working with their friend. Casey keeps a solid hand in Marvel's animated universe and is heavily involved in the animation world in general. He has written episodes of "Avengers: Assemble" and "Hulk And the Agents of S.M.A.S.H," along with contributing 16 episode scripts to "Wander over Yonder" and 22 to "Star and the Forces of Evil." Other writing credits include "Centuarworld" and "The Sisters Grimm," and he also acts as a consulting producer on a variety of projects, including Marvel's "Inhumans."
Shields, in addition to his work on "Godzilla," produced several short films and the Natalie Portman-led crime drama "Lady in the Lake." He is also a musician, forming the musical duo Dead Man's Bones with actor and friend Ryan Gosling.
Is Trick 'r Treat 2 Part of a shared universe?
It's arguably safe to assume that "Trick 'r Treat 2" will be another horror omnibus featuring Sam roaming a small American town and witnessing all sorts of chaos. Trouble will forever chase the people who don't follow the sacred rules of Halloween, and Sam is careful to catalog every single sin.
The film's expanded universe doesn't stop with its one movie, though. There are another seven short films featuring Sam, which put the adorable but menacing little fellow in all sorts of situations, from dealing with Easter to destroying a too-cheerful snowman. The shorts aired as bumpers on the defunct network Fearnet to promote airings of the original "Trick 'r Treat." Dougherty even directed a Ghoul Log — a yule log-style video featuring a Sam-o'lantern — which is available on demand from AMC+ and Shudder.
There's even more Sam-based fun to be had off screen. Comic writer Marc Andreyko adapted "Trick 'r Treat" into several new comic stories inspired by Dougherty's ideas, which have been collected into a graphic novel omnibus under the DC/Legendary label. The collection includes both an adaptation of the film, and those new tales of Sam visiting a variety of Halloween histories. Let's just say that things were as horrible back then for settlers, star-crossed lovers, and '50s noir detectives, as they are for the citizens of Warren Valley, Ohio. Unfortunately, these tidbits will have to be enough to tide fans over until a sequel film finally appears in our treat buckets.