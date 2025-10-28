How Fire Country Season 4 Episode 2 Foreshadows Jake's Rise As Fire Captain

Contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 4, Episode 2 — "Not a Stray"

With the death of Vince Leone (Billy Burke) slowly sliding into the rearview mirror on "Fire Country," the search for the man who will step up the ladder and go from a humble member of their firefighting team to future deputy battalion chief continues. While the heir apparent might seem to be Vince's son, Bode (Max Thieriot), don't take your eyes off Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway).

Jake is the one who manages to stay on task, taking directions and following orders, while Bode is falling apart. Jake is also able to focus on the bottom line of saving people and getting them out of the way of danger. He definitely seems to be second-in-command material, and this episode heavily foreshadows it.

Jake is concerned with the safety of the homeless encampment the team encounters during a fire in the woods, following the instructions of new battalion chief Brett Richards (Shawn Hatosy) to get everyone out of there. The soft-hearted Bode delays the evacuation to save a dog and give people extra time to gather their clothing, a dangerous idea that nearly costs lives. Jake is eventually talked into doing things Bode's way — but an illegal generator and a flood of people fleeing the camp makes the situation much worse.