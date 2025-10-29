How To Watch Batman's Animated Movies In Order

Many will say that the best place to begin a "Batman" animated movie marathon is with the films that sprung from the iconic 1992 series, "Batman: The Animated Series." While we recommend "Batman Unlimited" as an appetizer, the "BTAS" movies are ideal first watches if you desire something more mature. To this day, "Batman: The Animated Series" remains one of the best superhero cartoons ever made, appealing to adults as much as anyone.

The first animated Batman film, "Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm," isn't just arguably the best entry on this list — often hailed as one of the best '90s animated movies not from Disney – it's also the only one to be given a major theatrical release, hitting cinemas in 1993. It delves into Bruce Wayne's backstory in ways even the comics never did, and creates an all-new villain, the Phantasm, who has since been introduced into comics continuity. 1998's "Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero" continues the story of Victor Fries from the animated series and concludes with a bittersweet ending that was followed up in the sequel series, "Batman Beyond."

"Mystery of the Batwoman" introduced Kate Kane to the DCAU, and is the first animated Batman movie in the 21st century. But most notable might be "Batman and Harley Quinn," a film set in the DCAU but released decades after the end of that series, with Kevin Conroy and the rest of the original cast returning for one more adventure.