The Flash Proves Michael Keaton's Batman Beyond Never Should Have Been Canceled

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

DC Studios really dropped the ball with Michael Keaton.

No, we're not talking about "The Flash." That was a major score. For years, superhero fans have been salivating over Keaton's return as the man, the myth, the bat himself in DC's big reboot movie. The marketing has always leaned heavily on his presence, featuring everything from his iconic costume to his honest-to-Gotham Batwing. And while this was done, at least partly, to engage fans who might otherwise be concerned about financially supporting the film's other leading actor, there's also no doubting that focusing on Keaton is a smart choice. Because, frankly, Keaton is Keaton. He never disappoints.

Which is why it is so disappointing to know that DC Studios reportedly axed two other productions with Keaton attached. Obviously, there was "Batgirl," a finished product that Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav notoriously trashed for a tax cut. But there was another one that never saw a camera, let alone a complete cast, and only barely even a script ... because sadly, believe or not, DC Studios scrapped a live-action adaption of "Batman Beyond."

Maybe you knew this. Maybe you're only now hearing it for the first time. If you're currently wailing or gnashing your teeth at the loss of what could have been, that's totally justified. Apparently, the decision came straight from James Gunn and Peter Safran as part of their plan to save the DCU, and while it makes sense from a logical standpoint, it's still tragic to find out that such a perfect sendoff for Keaton's Batman — and a great story in its own right — was taken away from us at the very last second.