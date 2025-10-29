Why Matthew Gray Gubler's Spencer Reid Left Criminal Minds

Matthew Gray Gubler is a talented actor with a wide range, but there's one character who's going to follow him for the rest of his life. Gubler played young genius Dr. Spencer Reid in CBS's "Criminal Minds," sticking around for all 15 seasons of the original series. Spencer is a major part of all the best "Criminal Minds" episodes, and he's been a fan favorite since the show's premiere.

When "Criminal Minds: Evolution" brought the show back in 2022, fans were ecstatic about the possibility of seeing Spencer Reid again. Sadly, Gubler didn't come back for the revival series, but there's a pretty straightforward reason why. Gubler has gone through a stunning transformation over the course of his career, and when the original "Criminal Minds" ended, his acting career became busier than ever. Gubler's schedule simply didn't allow him to be a part of "Evolution" until the reboot's third season, when the timetables finally aligned.

In 2025 Gubler and some of his "Criminal Minds" costars began hinting about Spencer's return to the show. The character really did make an appearance, but rather than officially joining the cast, Spencer remained a one-off cameo. That reappearance definitely didn't satisfy "Criminal Minds" fans who'd been waiting for years to see Spencer again, and many of them are still hoping that we haven't seen the last of Spencer just yet.