How Miles Teller Really Felt About His Role In Divergent

When Miles Teller signed on to star in the "Divergent" franchise, he wasn't a major star. He'd largely been in films like "Rabbit Hole," "The Spectacular Now," and "Project X," but if you watched "Divergent" looking for more movies like "Project X," you were likely to be pretty disappointed. Unlike those other three films, which are all about teenagers caught up in situations that might happen in the real world, "Divergent" is a dystopian franchise adapted from a YA book series by Veronica Roth, in which teenagers live in a world where they're sorted into factions according to a mysterious destiny, determining the jobs they must hold for the rest of their lives.

Teller signed on to play Peter, a character who starts as an antagonist and gets in the way of various revolutionary plans set in action by Tris (Shailene Woodley), the series' main character. Woodley and Teller had starred together in "The Spectacular Now," but Teller was evidently pretty unhappy with how things went on "Divergent," which was a bigger-budgeted production. "I didn't have an interesting part, and I'd taken the film for business reasons," he later confessed to W magazine. "It was the first movie I'd done that was going to have an international audience. I called my agent and said, 'This sucks.'"

On that phone call, his agent told him about "Whiplash," the film that would gain him some major critical respectability. Still, there were those pesky "Divergent" sequels to make.