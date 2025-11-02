The Star Trek: TNG Crew Met The X-Men In This Forgotten '90s Crossover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Trek" is one of the biggest sci-fi franchises ever, and the X-Men are among Marvel's most famous teams. Both have big-budget feature films and there are plenty of "X-Men" and "Star Trek" on-screen connections. Of course, the most famous connection is Patrick Stewart, who plays the leader of both squads — Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and Professor X in the "X-Men" films. Stewart even made his long-awaited return to both roles in the 2020s; he played Picard in "Star Trek: Picard" and Professor X in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (he's also in the cast of "Avengers: Doomsday"). But what you might not know is that Picard and Xavier's teams actually met in a 1998 crossover novel.

In "Planet X" by longtime "Star Trek" author Michael Jan Friedman, Captain Picard and the crew of the USS Enterprise are dealing with a situation on an alien planet where otherwise ordinary people are suddenly developing mutant superpowers. Thankfully, Picard gets help when the Enterprise is visited by the X-Men, who arrive in their reality under mysterious circumstances. The two teams work together to end the crisis, and it's ultimately revealed that it was none other than Q who sent the X-Men to Picard's universe.

In a curious bit of real-world foreshadowing, the mutant weather-wielder Storm even notes the resemblance between Captain Picard and Professor X. Of course, it's not as much foreshadowing as you'd think: The physical similarities between Picard and Charles Xavier weren't lost on fans even in the '90s, and Stewart was a popular choice of comic book readers to play the X-Men founder in a potential film.