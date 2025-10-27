Justin Timberlake Regrets Creating This Iconic Restaurant's Ad Jingle

Not only is Justin Timberlake a famous singer-turned-actor, but he was involved in one of the most iconic restaurant jingles of the last few decades. Back in 2003, Timberlake was the main promoter of a McDonald's song that you'll be able to hear in your head from just these few words: "Ba-da-ba-ba-ba, I'm lovin' it!" A Timberlake song with that hook leaked online, and sources even spoke with outlets such as MTV News about the song as if it were a real single. In actuality, the fake leak was a sneaky way of getting those instantly-catchy notes stuck in the public's head, even before the company revealed that it was all an ad.

These days, Timberlake doesn't look back on that time in his life too kindly. "I regret the McDonald's deal," he later told GQ, comparing his involvement with the fast food chain to the way the Grammy Awards ratings went up whenever he performed. "It's kind of interesting," he said. "Just like the McDonald's deal, whose market share went up by 25% when I walked into those offices and changed their image, when I did the Grammys, the viewing figures went up by 25%. Hmm, funny isn't it?"