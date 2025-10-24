The Only Rundown You Need Before The Running Man

A new adaptation of Stephen King's "The Running Man" is on its way courtesy of Edgar Wright, who set out to make a film that's "more faithful to the book" than the 1987 version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Glen Powell steps into the lead role of Ben Richards, who takes part in a twisted reality TV show where contestants must evade professional assassins while on the run. If you need a refresher on the history of "The Running Man," check out the above video, which will bring you up to speed ahead of Wright's highly-anticipated film.

Wright co-penned the script for his version of "The Running Man" with Michael Bacall, who he also wrote "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" with. According to Wright, it's a property he's been interested in since he read the book (which King published under his pseudonym, Richard Bachman) as a teenager. "When I saw the Arnold Schwarzenegger version, I was very aware that it was very loosely based on the book," Wright said at New York Comic Con. "I always felt that there was a whole part of the story that hadn't been adapted."

Despite Wright's reservations about 1987's "The Running Man" (which takes place in the then-future year of 2019), it's remembered fondly by many. It's on Looper's list of the best cyberpunk movies of all time for a reason – Paul Michael Glaser's film is workmanlike but endlessly entertaining. It did moderately well critically and commercially and has become a beloved cult classic in the years since, so Wright will need to bring his A-game if he wants to top it.