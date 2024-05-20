What Happened To Mikaela In Transformers Was Wrong - But Megan Fox Can Fix It

The "Transformers" movies don't really exist to highlight humans, but that doesn't mean the franchise hasn't managed to create the occasional memorable flesh-and-blood character, especially early on. Shia LaBeouf does a good job as Sam Witwicky, the franchise's first lead — an everyman loser who becomes a crucial component in the Autobots' fight to save the world. However, it can be easy to forget that Megan Fox's Mikaela Banes is far more than a mere one-dimensional romantic interest.

Michael Bay's "Transformers" initially paints Mikaela as a cookie-cutter popular high school girl, but the story almost immediately starts adding layers to her character and never really stops. Unfortunately, the third movie, "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," unceremoniously removes her from the franchise, replacing her with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Carly Spencer. Of course, the real reason Fox wasn't in "Dark of the Moon" is the extremely public falling out between her and Bay, whom the actor managed to call a Nazi dictator and a nerd in the very same interview. "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So he's a nightmare to work for," Fox told Wonderland in 2009. "But when you get him away from set, and he's not in director mode, I kind of really enjoy his personality because he's so awkward, so hopelessly awkward. He has no social skills at all. And it's endearing to watch him."

While it's understandable that the director felt he had to react after that, the decision to write Mikaela out robbed the franchise of what just might be its greatest human character. With no disrespect to Huntington-Whiteley, Carly is precisely the kind of one-dimensional female lead Mikaela avoids being. Fortunately, there's a simple fix to all this: the "Transformers" movies should bring Mikaela back.