Why Channing Tatum Was Completely Naked The First Time He Met Peter Dinklage

In "Roofman," the newest film by "Blue Valentine" director Derek Cianfrance, Channing Tatum plays U.S. Reserve officer-turned-escaped convict Jeffrey Manchester. He's a good-hearted man, locked up for and getting his moniker by cutting a hole into the roofs of dozens of fast food restaurants and robbing them, which is also how he lowers himself into the Toys"R"Us he's resided in for months undetected.

However, that all changed in the worst way possible when Jeffrey re-enters the store after showering in the restroom sinks — still in the nude — and comes face-to-face with a surprised Mitch, the ornery manager played by "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage. When both actors arrived on set, Cianfrance received Dinklage's consent before introducing him to Tatum, who was basically already in the buff. "I was like, 'Well, Channing's naked, and you're going to have to see him naked. Are you okay with that?'" the director told Entertainment Weekly. Dinklage was, so they went ahead as planned. "The first time Peter ever saw Channing Tatum in real life, it was the full Monty. That's how they were introduced to each other," Cianfrance recalled. "I think they have a bond now. I think their bond is forged in fire."

Tatum, likewise, did what he could to prepare his co-star for what was about to happen. "I'm like, 'Hello, Mr. Dinklage. I'm Channing. We're going to have an experience today,'" he shared. "He's such a man. He is a legend. He's an absolute legend."