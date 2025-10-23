Star Trek Fans Have To Check Out This Sci-Fi Military Series That's Streaming For Free

When it comes to classic sci-fi TV franchises, the two that normally dominate conversations are "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who." Of those two, it's "Star Trek" that has had the greatest worldwide impact, with its characters and iconography having entered the common parlance. But a third sci-fi television franchise that rarely gets the recognition it deserves, "Stargate SG-1," is now streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Despite its greater focus on the military aspects of interstellar conflict, fans of "Star Trek" will find a lot to love about "Stargate SG-1." A spin-off of the 1994 film "Stargate," the series centers on a team of military specialists who explore alien worlds through a series of portals discovered on Earth. While the movie was mostly an action spectacle, the TV spin-off explores the political and military ramifications of forming relations with civilizations across the stars, and the moral and ethical problems that result — in the best tradition of "Star Trek."

Even better, though, is that "Stargate SG-1" understood the appeal of a good crossover, and looked to "Star Trek" for many of its recurring and guest stars. "Deep Space Nine" stars Rene Auberjonois and Armin Shimmerman, "Next Generation" leading lady Marina Sirtis, and "Star Trek: Enterprise" favorite Jolene Blalock appear in multiple episodes. And now you can see all that they, and the 11 seasons of "SG1," have to offer, free of charge.