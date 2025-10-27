Star Trek Once Crossed Over With One Of The Best Sci-Fi Movie Franchises Ever

When it comes to science fiction, there are only a few franchises that audiences recognize instantly, and even fewer that have become part of our collective culture. "Star Trek" and "Planet of the Apes" are two of those jewels in the pantheon, and while there have been plenty of planned crossovers between franchises that never happened, these two have indeed collided — in an epic comic book miniseries titled "Star Trek/Planet of the Apes: The Primate Directive."

Released in 2014 as a joint production between IDW Publishing and Boom Studios — the comic book publishers that held the license for both "Star Trek" and "Planet of the Apes" — and written by Scott and David Tipton with art by Rachael Stott, the series sees Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise battling the Klingons over the colonization of a planet in another universe. That planet is Earth, but this bizarre world — one that fans will recognize from the "Planet of the Apes" series — is ruled by primates, and the Klingons want to take control. Kirk and the crew team up with human astronaut George Taylor (played by Charlton Heston in the original film, and whose likeness is used with permission here) in a fight to overthrow the gorilla government and stop the Klingons from expanding their empire.

Beyond the novelty of seeing these two larger-than-life sci-fi icons clashing on the page for the first time, "The Primate Directive" is one of most fun franchise crossovers you'll find in comics. Even if it sounds fake on paper, we promise it's real. A briskly-paced adventure story, its biggest flaw is that it is unlikely to ever be adapted to the screen.