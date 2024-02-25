5 Star Trek Crossovers That Sound Fake But Are Actually Real

Initially airing on ABC, "Webster" ran from 1983 to 1989, rounding out its final run in syndication under Paramount. Fortuitously for fans of sitcom shark-jumps, there was another popular series in development on the Paramount lot at the time: "Star Trek: The Next Generation." And what better way to round out the "Webster" series finale than with a Klingon-powered clip show?

The premise behind "Webster" imagined life for the titular young Black orphan after getting adopted by his affluent white retired NFL player godfather (Alex Karras) and his wife (Susan Clark). For the 150th and final episode of the series, the show took a decidedly sci-fi twist. In the aptly titled "WebTrek," Webster is suddenly struck by lightning while playing a PC game and inexplicably finds himself transported above the "Next Generation" flagship Enterprise-D.

Although the rest of the main bridge crew doesn't seem to be anywhere in sight, Worf is around, and he's got a few questions about life in the 20th century — particularly, about mud wrestling and Groundhog Day. The episode quickly devolves into a review of Webster's greatest hits for the Starfleet security officer's benefit.

By the end of the episode, Webster wakes up in his own bed, suggesting to viewers that it was all a dream. That is until he picks up his joystick to see a note that reads, "Repaired and inspected by the Starship Enterprise," thus canonizing his adventure.