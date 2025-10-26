Why Hollywood Told Sandra Bullock To Avoid Friendships With Other Actresses
Despite hitting in big in the '90s and 2000s with roles in "Speed," "Miss Congeniality," and "The Blind Side," Sandra Bullock nevertheless found herself at odds with industry norms. In a Vanity Fair profile on "The Morning Show" producer and star Jennifer Aniston, Bullock recalled how she and Aniston formed a fast friendship despite coming up in an era when Hollywood culture didn't encourage women to be close.
"It was about pitting everyone against each other," Bullock recalled. "We were told we weren't supposed to do that — meaning like and respect and honor each other." The article went on to characterize these years as "the era of Hollywood when there could be only one female star in the room." Bullock and Aniston ignored these pressures and became fast friends after meeting at a wedding around the time "The Blind Side" was in theaters.
Aniston further explained that she always prioritized connecting with other women via social groups. "That opened me up to the importance of women in each other's lives and how important it is to support and hold each other up when so many want to tear each other down." The two stars bonded over their love of interior design and prior relationships with actor Tate Donovan, quickly enveloping Bullock as part of Aniston's inner circle.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock have remained close over the years
Alongside Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston has no shortage of other famous friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, and Adam Sandler. Describing what makes Aniston such a quality companion, Bullock shared with Vanity, "Nothing is for her alone ever. Everything she does is for everyone else included."
Not even a worldwide pandemic could break their bond. In the summer of 2020, Aniston posted a photo to her Instagram story of herself at a COVID-friendly 56th birthday party for Bullock with masked friends Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor. The caption read, "Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!" (via PageSix).
Bullock and Aniston have yet to appear in a film together, but their intimate friendship and immense popularity would make such a collaboration quite a draw. "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous" earned over $100 million worldwide after its 2005 release, and Aniston's mojo from "The Morning Show" would bring further attention to a third installment starring the pair. There have been plenty of disappointing third films in trilogies, so why not give the people what they want and let Bullock and Aniston's chemistry run wild in a "Miss Congeniality 3?"