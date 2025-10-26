Why Hollywood Told Sandra Bullock To Avoid Friendships With Other Actresses

Despite hitting in big in the '90s and 2000s with roles in "Speed," "Miss Congeniality," and "The Blind Side," Sandra Bullock nevertheless found herself at odds with industry norms. In a Vanity Fair profile on "The Morning Show" producer and star Jennifer Aniston, Bullock recalled how she and Aniston formed a fast friendship despite coming up in an era when Hollywood culture didn't encourage women to be close.

"It was about pitting everyone against each other," Bullock recalled. "We were told we weren't supposed to do that — meaning like and respect and honor each other." The article went on to characterize these years as "the era of Hollywood when there could be only one female star in the room." Bullock and Aniston ignored these pressures and became fast friends after meeting at a wedding around the time "The Blind Side" was in theaters.

Aniston further explained that she always prioritized connecting with other women via social groups. "That opened me up to the importance of women in each other's lives and how important it is to support and hold each other up when so many want to tear each other down." The two stars bonded over their love of interior design and prior relationships with actor Tate Donovan, quickly enveloping Bullock as part of Aniston's inner circle.