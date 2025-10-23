Is Shelby Oaks Based On A True Story?

Contains spoilers for "Shelby Oaks"

2025 has been an exceptional year for horror so far, and there's a new film to add to that conversation with "Shelby Oaks." Written and directed by YouTuber Chris Stuckmann and drawing from some very personal elements, the film is about a group of YouTubers who run a paranormal investigation channel. Eventually they go missing and, years later, Mia (Camille Sullivan) sets out to figure out what actually happened to her sister Riley (Sarah Durn). The blending of found footage with a true crime documentary format lends the movie an air of veracity, so some out there may wonder if this is at all based on a true story.

Fear not: "Shelby Oaks" is not true. For one thing, demons and hellhounds don't exist. However, that doesn't mean Stuckmann didn't pull from some real-life experiences. The film is partly inspired by his sister's disfellowship — an excommunication-like practice – from the Jehovah's Witnesses when he was 12 years old. Because of church doctrine, he wasn't able to see her until 10 years later, so it is easy to see how a character refusing to believe her sister is dead and gone for good would resonate for this budding filmmaker.

Some horror movies are based on true stories (or at least someone's true-to-them tale). "Shelby Oaks" stemming from Stuckmann's familial past adds an extra layer of thematic resonance to the story. Even if the movie is fiction, it offers up some genuine emotion.