One Horror Franchise Dominates IMDb's Top 250 Movies List

From "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" and "The Phantom of the Opera" in the 1920s to "Sinners" and "Weapons" in 2025, horror movies have consistently captured people's imaginations across cinematic history. Settling in with a bucket of popcorn or a blanket to watch a scary movie can elicit excitement, thrills, and even genuine fear.

Sometimes, before scrolling through a streamer hoping to find their next form of eerie entertainment, viewers might turn to IMDb's charts, including the voter-rated Top 250 Movies chart, to help navigate the endless pool of horror offerings available at their fingertips these days. But while the chart includes several one-off genre classics like "Psycho" and "The Shining," the only horror franchise represented is "Alien," with its first two entries — 1979's "Alien" and 1986's "Aliens" –coming in at number 49 and 69 respectively at the time of this writing.

Both star Sigourney Weaver as persistent protagonist Ellen Ripley. In "Alien," she is part of a space crew who discover they have been invaded by a deadly extraterrestrial lifeform. She returns in "Aliens" to investigate the loss of contact with an inhabited space colony only to find the new world overtaken by bloodthirsty creatures.