What The Cast Of South Park Looks Like In Real Life

More than 30 years after University of Colorado students Trey Parker and Matt Stone developed a concept destined to become the first viral "South Park" video, the irreverent adult animation series that it birthed is still going strong. The series has won a handful of Emmy Awards over the years, winning for Outstanding Animated Program in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2013. Even in 2025, "South Park" consistently remains the top-rated series on Paramount Plus, a fact that turned its creators into billionaires this year.

During its handful of decades on television, the often unhinged Colorado community of South Park has greatly expanded its list of residents, piling on dozens of fascinating locals along with the show's ever-growing roster of poorly-impersonated celebrities. That's to say nothing of the real celebrity cameos (some of which are pretty obscure) that "South Park" has seen over the years.

Besides handling most of the show's scripts with the help of their central writing team, "South Park" co-creators Parker and Stone still take on a lion's share of work when it comes to voice acting. And as the town of South Park has expanded, a handful of voice actors have joined the team, with many of them taking on multiple roles as well. Here's what the talented and hardworking cast of "South Park" looks like in the real world.