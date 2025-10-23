Who Was Yoda's Jedi Master In Star Wars?

Ask a random "Star Wars" fan who the strongest Jedi in the franchise is, and there's a good chance they'll answer, "Yoda." Jedi Grand Master Yoda is easily one of the most powerful beings in "Star Wars," but he's also incredibly enigmatic. He speaks in a strange way and often obfuscates his meaning to teach a lesson. On top of that, the fans don't even know what species Yoda is. Another thing that has barely been covered was Yoda's own Jedi master, creating some rare trivia.

Yoda is incredibly old when we first meet him in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," so his Padawan training would have happened more than eight centuries prior to the Battle of Yavin. That places his training before the High Republic era. The stories of Yoda's master offer only scant details of who he was or if he was the only one who taught Yoda. If we've learned anything from the slow-growing Grogu, it takes a lot of time to school someone like them.

Yoda attained the rank of master when he was around 100, so it's very possible he required more than one teacher, given these newer details. The Jedi who is believed to be Yoda's primary teacher was a Hysalrian named N'Kata Del Gormo. The character was introduced relatively recently, having been first mentioned in canon in Steven Barnes' 2024 novel "Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss." There are other stories from Legends that predate this version, though.