Michael J. Fox Doesn't Care About A Mistake In Back To The Future's Most Iconic Scene

Like any movie in this specific subgenre, there are plenty of confusing time travel issues that occur throughout "Back to the Future." Some of them are pretty major — like how neither Lorraine (Lea Thompson) nor George (Crispin Glover) notice the fact that their son Marty (Michael J. Fox) looks an awful lot like the mysterious Calvin Klein who played such a prominent role in the start of their relationship. But there are a number of insignificant little nitpicks that don't hurt the movie's credibility too much, but have nonetheless been noticed by fans over the years.

One example is the specific model of guitar Marty plays during the school dance that serves as the climax of "Back to the Future." To the casual observer, it looked like the type of guitar that rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry's (fictional) cousin Marvin would've been playing. So it fit the bill within the movie's humorous suggestion that it was actually Marty McFly who debuted the song "Johnny B. Goode" to the world, a song Chuck Berry wouldn't release for three more years. As for Michael J. Fox himself, he was only pantomiming Marty's guitar playing and also didn't do his own singing for the scene.

Indeed, the model of guitar in the scene — a Cherry Red Gibson ES-­345 — was used by the real Chuck Berry throughout his career and in many of his most famous live and televised performances. So it seems like the movie did its due diligence in that regard. What's the issue, then? Well, the Gibson ES-­345 wasn't introduced until 1958, three years after that scene took place.