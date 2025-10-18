Georgie And Mandy Season 2: What Happened To Annie Potts' Meemaw?

Fans tuning into Season 2 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" might be wondering where Georgie's irascible but beloved Meemaw (Annie Potts) has disappeared to. She's conspicuously absent from the season premiere, and will apparently be missing from the series' next three episodes. It turns out that Annie Potts has been cast on Fox's new medical comedy, "Best Medicine." The series films in New York City, a whole coast away from where "Georgie and Mandy" is filmed in California.

Nonetheless, series co-creator Steve Holland is determined to give fans a dose of Meemaw, even if he can't have Potts on the show as often as he'd like. "I think she would love to come back. We would love to have her back," Holland told TVLine. "The scheduling for that hasn't worked out yet, but I'm optimistic that it will at some point this season. She's such a part of the family, and she's just such a force of nature. But it's not just another show — it's another show that shoots on the other side of the country, so it's tricky for her to fly back for 24 hours and then fly back to New York." Until then, Potts will be very busy with her new gig.