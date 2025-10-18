Georgie And Mandy Season 2: What Happened To Annie Potts' Meemaw?
Fans tuning into Season 2 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" might be wondering where Georgie's irascible but beloved Meemaw (Annie Potts) has disappeared to. She's conspicuously absent from the season premiere, and will apparently be missing from the series' next three episodes. It turns out that Annie Potts has been cast on Fox's new medical comedy, "Best Medicine." The series films in New York City, a whole coast away from where "Georgie and Mandy" is filmed in California.
Nonetheless, series co-creator Steve Holland is determined to give fans a dose of Meemaw, even if he can't have Potts on the show as often as he'd like. "I think she would love to come back. We would love to have her back," Holland told TVLine. "The scheduling for that hasn't worked out yet, but I'm optimistic that it will at some point this season. She's such a part of the family, and she's just such a force of nature. But it's not just another show — it's another show that shoots on the other side of the country, so it's tricky for her to fly back for 24 hours and then fly back to New York." Until then, Potts will be very busy with her new gig.
Annie Potts will have her hands full on Best Medicine
"Best Medicine" is described as an hourlong sitcom based on the British series "Doc Martin." It's the story of a big-city surgeon who moves from Boston to a small coastal Maine town where he spent his childhood summers to practice medicine. Martin Best (Josh Charles) is an irascible Gregory House-style medical professional who immediately rubs everyone in his vicinity the wrong way. But his bluster is all to conceal his weaknesses and vulnerabilities, of which there are many.
Annie Potts will play Best's Aunt Sarah. A tough, hardy lobsterwoman with a lot of swagger and brio, she adores Martin and her boat. She may seem just as salty as her nephew on the outside, but on the inside she's as soft as, well, a Moon Pie. "Georgie and Mandy" fans will have to wait until midseason 2026 to find out how Potts does in her new role, but until then they can hope that she'll come back to the Coopers again on Season 2 of the sitcom.