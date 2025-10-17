5 Best Movies Like Play Dirty
Amazon's latest hit is "Play Dirty," a raucous action movie starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield. The film is written and directed by Shane Black, who is at his best when he mixes action and comedy. In some ways, he's this era's Elmore Leonard (whose own work has been adapted into more than two dozen films and TV shows), as both of them often combine sharp, snappy dialogue with eccentric characters and zany plots mixing eye-popping action with real, raw violence in their work. But "Play Dirty" is also based on a book — or, rather, characters from a series of books by author Donald Westlake.
In the film, we meet a pair of professional thieves — Parker (Wahlberg) and Philly (Standfield) — who survive a botched heist when a member of their crew (Rosa Salazar) turns on them. Now, Parker and Philly team up to get what they deserve (and maybe a little revenge against those who betrayed them in the process).
"Play Dirty" is very much in the vein of Elmore Leonard adaptations like "Jackie Brown" and "Get Shorty," but with more wild, over-the-top action. And while both of those movies are worthy watches, there's a whole genre of amazing heist films to check out if you loved "Play Dirty." So, let's swing the vault door open and check out our list of five best movies like "Play Dirty."
The Italian Job
An over-the-top action movie involving a daring heist, a team of crooks who want revenge on a man who betrayed them, plenty of high-adrenaline action (plus some sly humor), and led by rapper-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg. No, we're not talking about "Play Dirty," but Wahlberg's 2003 heist film "The Italian Job." More of an ensemble movie than "Play Dirty," "The Italian Job" puts Wahlberg on screen alongside a heavyweight cast that also includes Charlize Theron, Ed Norton, and Jason Statham.
That foursome stars as a group of expert criminals who're part of a gang that, one year earlier, lost a member of their team during a robbery gone wrong. Now, the survivors of that botched heist reunite to take vengeance against the former member of their group who betrayed them. Of course, it's not just comeuppance they want — the crooks also hope to make off with the major stash of cash they once failed to get.
"The Italian Job" is a remake of a classic 1960s heist movie starring Michael Caine (which many believed was inspired by a true story), and this 2003 version of the film is at its best when it's not trying to be a copy. Filled with first-rate chase scenes, elaborate plots and schemes, and of course, a stellar cast led by Wahlberg, the movie has become a cult classic on its own. A more down-and-dirty action film, it's also one of the best movies in Wahlberg's catalog, "Play Dirty" included.
Parker
"Play Dirty" is based, albeit somewhat loosely, on a series of novels by author Donald Westlake. The film doesn't adapt a single story by Westlake, but cobbles together elements of multiple books in the series centered on its lead character, Parker, the man played by Mark Wahlberg. What you may not realize, though, is that Parker's adventures have been adapted for the screen before, with Wahlberg's "Italian Job" co-star Jason Statham portraying the character in the simply-titled 2013 film "Parker."
In this adaptation of the character, we meet Parker's mentor Hurley (a very grizzled Nick Nolte), who offers him a job on a heist that ultimately goes wrong, leaving a man dead. And when Parker refuses to join the gang for another job, the group turns on him, leaving him for dead — and looking to settle the score. Despite warnings from Hurley, Parker thus embarks on a mission of vengeance. But things become complicated when a woman named Leslie (Jennifer Lopez) gets unwittingly involved in Parker's scheme. Suddenly, the expert thief finds himself working alongside a sultry real estate agent in the hopes of getting payback — and a payday.
Though "Parker" wasn't a huge hit (which is probably why it's not Statham starring in "Play Dirty"), the film is still a great action movie, and one that's more than worth a watch. And if you loved "Play Dirty," it's also a fascinating look at a different version of the character, as well as a solid flick for fans of the Wahlberg vehicle.
Ocean's Eleven
It's rare that a remake of an iconic film becomes even more famous than the original, but in the case of 2001's "Ocean's Eleven," it goes even further: The film, led by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, quickly became the quintessential Hollywood heist movie, arguably the best film in the genre, and while it was an instant all-time classic, it may not be as widely known among today's younger moviegoers. So, we're here to recommend it to anyone who loves "Play Dirty" and is looking for a great heist movie.
Famously remaking the classic 1960s movie starring the Rat Pack (singers-turned-actors Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, and Joey Bishop), "Ocean's Eleven" replaces crooners with superstar Hollywood greats, including Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, and Casey Affleck. Like the original, the film centers on Danny Ocean (Clooney), a career criminal who, after being released from a lengthy prison stint, recruits an expert team of thieves to stage a daring heist of not one but three Las Vegas casinos. But there's more than just money at stake: The man they're trying to rob (Andy Garcia) is also the fellow who is dating Ocean's ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts), a fact that could complicate their plan and vaguely annoy certain members of the team.
Fun, funny, and full of gloriously crowd-pleasing, fist-pumping moments of triumph throughout, "Ocean's Eleven" is perhaps the most satisfying heist movie ever made. It's also the rare remake to not just best the original but to become even more iconic, ultimately spawning two strong "Ocean's" sequels and a spin-off.
The Town
If it's the more serious aspects of "Play Dirty" that got your blood pumping (including the film's balls-to-the-wall action), then it's "The Town" you need to watch next. One of the best heist films in recent memory, "The Town" is written by, directed by, and stars Ben Affleck alongside a cast that also includes "Avengers" veteran Jeremy Renner, "Iron Man 3" alum Rebecca Hall, and "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm, among others. It's a more grim film than "Play Dirty," but it has all the ingredients to give fans of the Mark Wahlberg actioner a run for their money.
Set in Affleck's native Boston, "The Town" centers on a group of bank robbers who pull off an elaborate bank heist that nearly gets an innocent teller, Claire (Hall), killed. But not long after the incident, Claire meets and falls in love with Douglas MacRay (Affleck), who she has no idea is the ringleader of the gang who robbed her bank and took her hostage. But as their relationship develops, it creates complications for McCray and their crew, as it becomes increasingly difficult to hide his identity from Claire.
While "Play Dirty" is a borderline action-comedy at times, "The Town" eschews any humor and goes for grit and realism. But its taut action scenes and gripping drama also make it one of the best heist movies of all time, and if you've seen "Play Dirty," why not start there?
The Nice Guys
"The Nice Guys" is not a heist film, so what is it doing on this list? Well, one look at the movie's credits will give you the answer, because the Ryan Gosling/Russell Crowe film is directed by "Play Dirty" helmer Shane Black. As a result, it has the same feel as "Play Dirty," even if the plot is different, including a similar dynamic between its two leading men. In short, if you're looking for a movie that feels like "Play Dirty," "The Nice Guys" is a good place to start.
There might not be a heist in "The Nice Guys," but like "Play Dirty," there's a scheme and a mission involved, beginning with a private eye named March (Ryan Gosling) who is searching for a missing adult movie actor. But when his search puts him in the path of a dangerous bruiser named Healy (Russell Crowe), they quickly find themselves working together to save a young woman named Amelia (Margaret Qualley), who's found herself in over her head and on the run from a group of dangerous individuals.
Briskly paced and full of the kind of snappy dialogue and over-the-top action that Black is known for, "The Nice Guys" didn't do well at the box office, but it's since become a favorite of neo-noir movie lovers. But like "Play Dirty," the biggest reason to watch is the chemistry between its two star actors (who, like Wahlberg and Stanfield, make for a dazzling on-screen duo).