Ethan Hawke Has Two Movies Opening The Same Day (And They Couldn't Be More Different)

Whether by sheer coincidence or the result of two different studios conspiring to engineer the strangest double feature for moviegoers in big cities, two very different movies both starring Ethan Hawke opened on October 17, 2025.

"Black Phone 2," the sequel to the terrifying 2022 horror hit "The Black Phone," is playing nationwide. Hawke's serial killer character, The Grabber, died at the end of the first film, but, as his ghost announced in the film's trailers, "dead is just a word." His spirit now haunts Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen Blake (Madeleine McGraw), the siblings who defeated him the first time around, in dreams a la Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" series. The sequel explores the mysterious killer's backstory, with the unrested souls of his first victims drawing him out of Hell and back to Earth.

Hawke also plays the more sympathetic real-life character of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in "Blue Moon," now playing in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles and expected to roll out to theaters nationwide starting October 24. This Richard Linklater-directed dramedy takes place roughly in real time over the night of March 31, 1943, at the afterparty for the opening night of "Oklahoma!" Hart's longtime composer Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott) has left Hart to partner with Oscar Hammerstein II (Simon Delaney) on this musical hit, which Hart finds too cheesy and sentimental for his tastes. Through conversations with various partygoers and staff, the film paints a portrait of Hart's big ego, sharp wit, fear of abandonment, and desire for love in many forms.