A 2025 Spy Thriller With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score Has To Be Your Next Watch On Prime Video

With the dozens of streaming services at our fingertips and over 100 years of cinema and television to feature, newer theatrical releases that don't receive "Challengers" or "Weapons" levels of viral attention can easily go unnoticed. "Black Bag" is one such film, a sophisticated spy drama from celebrated director Stephen Soderbergh ("Ocean's Eleven"). It follows a team of British government agents, with a particular focus on power couple, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett) and George (Michael Fassbender), who are known for their unwavering loyalty and proven competence.

Soderbergh was hopeful that "Black Bag" would gain enough attention and revenue to remind Hollywood of the merit in making mid-sized, character-driven cinema. Unfortunately, despite largely positive reviews as proven by its 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, the film was a box office flop, making only $43.8 million worldwide on an estimated $60 million budget. "My concern is that the rest of the industry looks at that result and just goes, 'This is why we don't make movies in that budget range for that audience— because they don't show up.'" Soderbergh told The Wrap. The director continued, "that's the kind of movie I've made my whole career. That middle ground, which we all don't want to admit is disappearing, seems to be really disappearing."

Hopefully, with "Black Bag" now available on Amazon Prime, Soderbergh's fallen hopes will be redeemed as the film gains a second life on streaming.