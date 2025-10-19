90 Day Fiancé: Are Sophie Sierra And Rob Warne Still Together?
One of the best reality dating shows on television, "90 Day Fiancé" continues to chronicle the journey couples go on as they apply for K-1 visas. Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne were on Season 10 of "90 Day Fiancé," a couple who met through social media. Sophie was born in England but raised in Spain, and that's where she was living at the time of her surprise connection with Rob on Instagram. She ultimately relocated to California and married Rob in 2023. However, as of 2025, the couple is no longer together, even though they tried to make it work several times.
While on "90 Day Fiancé," things grew tense when Rob didn't get along well with Sophie's mother and Sophie didn't like Rob's apartment in Los Angeles. She also found out he was still speaking with other women online, which caused her to question his commitment to her and their impending marriage. Though they had to have a conversation about it, Sophie took Rob at his word when he said he was all-in on their relationship and they tied the knot on a Santa Barbara beach in an intimate ceremony attended by only a dozen people.
A chance encounter in Las Vegas sparked dating rumors that were quickly shot down
Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne's early troubles were documented on "90 Day Fiancé," and more problems arose when they appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Season 8 in early 2024. During the season, Sophie moved out because she found videos from other women on Rob's phone. The two did commit to couples therapy, and even appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort" as they tried to reconnect through a couple's retreat. However, at the end of the season, which started airing in December 2024, Sophie and Rob couldn't make it work and went their separate ways.
This time, it seems like it's over for good. Rob even went on "90 Day: Hunt for Love" in an effort to meet someone new. In June 2025, he and Sophie attended the same event in Las Vegas by chance and videos of Sophie seemingly getting jealous of Rob possibly having a new girlfriend surfaced. In the video, she states that they are still legally married, which caused speculation among "90 Day" fans that the two could reconcile once more. Sophie later clarified on her Instagram stories that they are friendly but not trying to "give people the wrong idea," reaffirming that they have not resumed their relationship.