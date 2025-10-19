90 Day Fiancé: Are Sophie Sierra And Rob Warne Still Together?

One of the best reality dating shows on television, "90 Day Fiancé" continues to chronicle the journey couples go on as they apply for K-1 visas. Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne were on Season 10 of "90 Day Fiancé," a couple who met through social media. Sophie was born in England but raised in Spain, and that's where she was living at the time of her surprise connection with Rob on Instagram. She ultimately relocated to California and married Rob in 2023. However, as of 2025, the couple is no longer together, even though they tried to make it work several times.

While on "90 Day Fiancé," things grew tense when Rob didn't get along well with Sophie's mother and Sophie didn't like Rob's apartment in Los Angeles. She also found out he was still speaking with other women online, which caused her to question his commitment to her and their impending marriage. Though they had to have a conversation about it, Sophie took Rob at his word when he said he was all-in on their relationship and they tied the knot on a Santa Barbara beach in an intimate ceremony attended by only a dozen people.