Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original Idea For Deanna Troi Sounds Completely Different

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" is seen today as a watershed sci-fi series that changed the shape of television and made the genre respected again. But because it was a reinvention of an iconic show with a passionate fan following, many also viewed the series as a huge risk for the Paramount studio. Looking at the show when it was first in development, however, you'll start to understand why it seemed so risky. Take the initial concept for the character of Counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), for example: she was originally created as — believe it or not — a triple-breasted alien officer.

Writer D.C. Fontana, who'd contributed to the original "Star Trek" series, was brought in to further develop the show, and quickly made changes to Troi's character. "I objected to Troi having three breasts," Fontana told Entertainment Weekly in a 2007 retrospective on the series. "I felt women have enough trouble with two. And how are you going to line them up? Vertically, horizontally, or what? I was like, please, don't go there. And they didn't, fortunately."

The notion of a triple-breasted woman may seem laughable, and indeed, the idea was later used as a gag in the 1990 sci-fi classic "Total Recall." But it also speaks to "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's obsession with sex on television, made worse by the sexist reason he almost sidelined Troi from the show entirely. Thankfully, Troi remained, quickly becoming a much more well-rounded character and not mere eye candy.