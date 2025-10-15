5 Movies Like Matthew McConaughey's The Lost Bus

With "The Lost Bus," director Paul Greengrass brings life to the devastation that occurred in the town of Paradise during the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California's history. This heart-pounding disaster survival film based on a true story stars Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, a bus driver who is tasked with transporting a group of students and their teachers out of the evacuation zone during the fires. But fire, as we know, doesn't travel in a straight line, and their journey is increasingly treacherous as they flee the flames.

After a limited theatrical run, "The Lost Bus," which also stars Oscar nominee America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, and Ashlie Atkinson, premiered on Apple TV+ to positive reviews. If you've already seen the film and it kept you breathless throughout its entire runtime, making you hungry for similar stories, don't worry — we've compiled a short list of other movies that would be the perfect follow-up to Matthew McConaughey's latest star vehicle. Some are based on real-life disasters, others are quieter films in which fire plays a key role, but they're all thrilling.