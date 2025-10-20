Mayim Bialik Appeared In A Cult '80s Horror Movie That Launched A Franchise

She's best known for being a sitcom queen, but Mayim Bialik's Hollywood journey began in her childhood. The San Diego native was only 11 when she played one of the Wallace kids in the horror film "Pumpkinhead," the directorial debut of special effects maestro Stan Winston. Her role is a minor one — she has a few lines of dialogue and can be seen taunting her little brother, Jimmy Joe Wallace (Joseph Piro), about the monstrous Pumpkinhead with the rest of her siblings. Little do they know that Pumpkinhead is about to go from being a silly urban legend to a brutal reality.

Bialik told AV Club that she ended up in "Pumpkinhead" as a newbie actor because her options were limited. "When I first got an agent, when I was 11 and a half or so — you really just go out and audition for whatever comes down the pike," she said. "[In the movie] I was part of a family that was all blonde, so I guess it helped that I was blonde." Bialik added that she filmed her scene on a very hot California day, but overall it was "a good first experience, and a fun thing to have as the first item on your résumé."

Interestingly, Bialik has never seen the whole movie. "When it came out, I was pretty young, and wasn't allowed to see totally gory horror films," she explained. "Pumpkinhead" is rated R and was therefore unsuitable for several cast members when it debuted in 1988, but Bialik never bothered watching it even after she was old enough to do so. That's a little surprising considering that "Pumpkinhead" went on to become a cult hit even though it bombed at the box office.