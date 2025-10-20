Every Book In Mario Puzo's The Godfather Series, Ranked

Here's an offer we can't refuse: organize all the "Godfather" books into a ranked list. Mario Puzo may have made crime fiction history when he released "The Godfather," but he only had a direct hand during his lifetime in the publication of one sequel to the storied crime epic, "The Sicilian," before passing away at the age of 78 in 1999. While he did produce another novel with a tangential connection to the Corleones – "Omertà," about the Aprile clan – he mainly concerned himself with other projects and script work. The rest of the "Godfather" series of books were written by other authors, working from abandoned ideas, scripts, or notes left behind by Puzo.

With that in mind, which tomes in the five-book series are the best and which are not as effective? Take the cannoli, leave the gun, and peruse this list. It's ranked in order of authorial opinion, and it will fill your Kindles and bookshelves with the bloody, grimly humorous, and ultimately tragic life stories of Michael, Sonny and Vito Corleone. Here's the best and the worst when it comes to the published "Godfather" timeline, as envisioned by Puzo and his literary heirs.