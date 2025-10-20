Every Book In Mario Puzo's The Godfather Series, Ranked
Here's an offer we can't refuse: organize all the "Godfather" books into a ranked list. Mario Puzo may have made crime fiction history when he released "The Godfather," but he only had a direct hand during his lifetime in the publication of one sequel to the storied crime epic, "The Sicilian," before passing away at the age of 78 in 1999. While he did produce another novel with a tangential connection to the Corleones – "Omertà," about the Aprile clan – he mainly concerned himself with other projects and script work. The rest of the "Godfather" series of books were written by other authors, working from abandoned ideas, scripts, or notes left behind by Puzo.
With that in mind, which tomes in the five-book series are the best and which are not as effective? Take the cannoli, leave the gun, and peruse this list. It's ranked in order of authorial opinion, and it will fill your Kindles and bookshelves with the bloody, grimly humorous, and ultimately tragic life stories of Michael, Sonny and Vito Corleone. Here's the best and the worst when it comes to the published "Godfather" timeline, as envisioned by Puzo and his literary heirs.
5. The Family Corleone
2012's "The Family Corleone" ends up at the bottom of the list simply because it regurgitates events that were previously talked about in other "Godfather" stories. It may detail those moments with more depth, and author Ed Falco does his best to bring Mario Puzo's tale back to life by turning a disused screenplay Puzo left behind into a novel, but it does not have the same zing as other volumes in the series. Those, however, who are hungry to learn more about consigliere Tom Hagen (played by Robert Duvall in the first two "Godfather" films) will definitely enjoy it, as will anyone who really likes cocky Corleone family scion Sonny (James Caan).
The novel takes us back to 1933 and revisits how Sonny Corleone became his father's right-hand man at the tender age of seventeen. Meanwhile, Vito's "olive oil" business thrives and Tom — in a story that parallel's Sonny's coming-of-age tale — moves from simply being the family's adopted son to the lawyer they will always need. Also included: an abundant amount of Luca Brasi backstory.
4. The Godfather Returns
A step up from "The Family Corleone" is 2004's "The Godfather Returns," which has an original angle and takes place at around the same time as "The Godfather Part II." It, sadly, isn't helped by its lineage: the events of the second "Godfather" movie loom too large over the novel, putting Mark Winegardner's efforts in the shadows. Still, this is a pretty solid effort and an entertaining one in spite of its flaws.
Fredo Corleone (played by John Cazale onscreen), Johnny Fontane (Al Martino) and Tom Hagen are the central characters here, and some nice insight into Fredo's fall from grace is provided. There are also glimpses into what he's doing when he's not tending family business. Then the book shifts to Michael Corleone's point of view as he tries to rule in his father's stead, hoping to turn his businesses legitimate. We also learn more about his service in World War II. "The Godfather Returns" covers the deaths of Peter Clemenza and Salvatore Tessio as well, for those who wondered what happened to Michael and Vito's caporegimes.
3. The Godfather's Revenge
"The Godfather's Revenge" gives us an alternate history for the Corleones that spins off from the ending of "The Godfather Part II." In Mark Winegardner's 2006 novel, Michael Corleone copes poorly with the death of his brother, Fredo, after having him killed. He then finds himself dealing with an old family enemy. It's an interesting version of events, one that differs wildly from the story that many critics reviled in the 1990 movie "The Godfather Part III."
What makes it so special is its deep peek into Michael's psyche. When Fredo begins haunting his dreams, Michael's already barely-cloaked anxiety begins to surge. Fredo seems to be warning Michael about something, but Michael can't figure out what it is. Since the U.S. attorney general declares war on the Mafia, he is understandably distracted. Then, as former Corleone capo Nick Geraci resurfaces and prepares to kill Michael, Michael does what he must to hold on to his position as the most important Don in America. The ride there is definitely refreshing and thrilling, easily making this the third-best entry in the series.
2. The Sicilian
The only other "Godfather" novel entirely written by Mario Puzo, "The Sicilian" is a solid Mafia drama with an interesting plotline and smart characterization. It's not as good as "The Godfather," but it does a great job filling in some missing moments from Michael Corleone's life which take place during his exile in Sicily.
In the book, Michael is introduced to Don Croce Malo, who tells him that he must smuggle real-life bandit Salvatore "Turi" Giuliano out of the country. Turi has the power to topple Italy's current regime, and Michael finds himself working overtime as he tries to save the Robin Hood-like Giuliano and his writings and get him safe passage to America.
Much of the book concentrates on Turi and Don Croce, and the dark forces that push Croce into making Giuliano a sacrificial lamb to protect his own power in Italy. Michael — still moral enough to be appalled by Croce's ways — is comforted and confronted by his father in the aftermath. In a single breath, Vito explains that it's better to save your own skin than sacrifice it all for the betterment of others. That's a harsh lesson, but one "The Godfather" universe delivers with aplomb in "The Sicilian."
1. The Godfather
Though the rest of the books that make up the "Godfather" series are all intriguing in their own way, Mario Puzo's first stab at the Corleone clan is clearly the best. "The Godfather" chronicles the tumultuous lives of the Corleones as they try to remain the most powerful family in organized crime. But when war breaks out between the Corleones and the five families that rule the New York underworld, morals are tested and blood is shed.
A rich saga that spans the globe and yet finds its best moments when exploring the emotional and mental terrain of living in a family that makes its own rules outside the law, "The Godfather" has scope, scale and spirit. Though not based on a true story, it's a gripping read which was made into an even greater movie in 1972.
The book profiles each member of the Corleone family — philosophical Don Vito, second in command Sonny, innocent Michael, new bride Connie, cowardly Fredo, and mother Carmela. Set just after World War II, Vito tries to maintain order among his Mafia brethren but is shot for his troubles. Michael and Sonny enter into the fray to get revenge and secure the Corleones' position in the mob hierarchy, but when Sonny is executed, Michael is forced to rise to the occasion and become the new Don. It's still the best and most memorable book in the genre, and a novel that set the standard for all organized crime fiction to come.