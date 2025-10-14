36 Times Kaley Cuoco Broke Other Actors On Set

The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" were experts at comedic timing, which allowed them to crack each other up on plenty of occasions. Kaley Cuoco is no exception to that rule, and if you want some prime examples, just scroll up: We've got a compilation of all the best times she made her co-stars lose it and start laughing on the set, whether it be on "Big Bang," "The Flight Attendant," or her many other projects.

But many of the best examples of Cuoco making her co-stars break come from "The Big Bang Theory." Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper on the show, frequently broke up in her presence — as in this blooper, in which a long pause makes Parsons absolutely crack up. But the giggle demon didn't just visit Parsons. There was the time where the sight of her pumicing her feet made Simon Helberg lose it in the middle of a take. That's just one of many instances in which a lovable Kaley Cuoco blooper made her co-stars break out in laughter.