36 Times Kaley Cuoco Broke Other Actors On Set
The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" were experts at comedic timing, which allowed them to crack each other up on plenty of occasions. Kaley Cuoco is no exception to that rule, and if you want some prime examples, just scroll up: We've got a compilation of all the best times she made her co-stars lose it and start laughing on the set, whether it be on "Big Bang," "The Flight Attendant," or her many other projects.
But many of the best examples of Cuoco making her co-stars break come from "The Big Bang Theory." Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper on the show, frequently broke up in her presence — as in this blooper, in which a long pause makes Parsons absolutely crack up. But the giggle demon didn't just visit Parsons. There was the time where the sight of her pumicing her feet made Simon Helberg lose it in the middle of a take. That's just one of many instances in which a lovable Kaley Cuoco blooper made her co-stars break out in laughter.
Kaley Cuoco's slips of the tongue got her co-stars going
Kaley Cuoco is such a gifted comedian that she can easily make everyone around her lose it just by being herself — as in this blooper, where she cracks up Jim Parsons simply because she can't remember her line. Parsons can't help but be visibly charmed by her and slips up at the sight of her flailing for more info.
She's been doing it since she was a teenager, which can be seen in this blooper from "Eight Simple Rules for Dating my Teenage Daughter." As she relates in-character the horrors of being dumped by a movie usher, she admits, "I don't know who told who." All of her co-stars crack, as does the studio audience. But not all of Kaley Cuoco's bloopers are limited to the sitcom world. Want to watch more? Scroll up and hit the video above, which features a compilation of the best and funniest occasions on which she caused her co-stars to giggle.