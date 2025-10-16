Clint Eastwood Absolutely Hated One Stephen King Movie

If you've ever wondered what the Man with No Name has to say about the King of Horror, there's actually one movie adapted from a Stephen King book that Clint Eastwood simply cannot stand. The actor and director best known for his westerns like "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly" has very strong feelings about a certain beloved horror movie.

To be fair, it's hardly unusual for Stephen King adaptations to disappoint viewers. Less than a quarter of the sixty-some movies adapted from his books have gotten good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. After so many failed adaptations, Stephen King has earned the reputation of being an author whose books are basically unadaptable.

But surprisngly, it's not the 2022 remake of "Firestarter" or any of the universally-hated King adaptations that Clint Eastwood loathes. Rather, it's none other than 1980's "The Shining," a film widely considered one of the best Stephen King movies, and an overall classic of the genre. Here's what Clint Eastwood has to say about the iconic horror movie.