Star Trek And DC's Crossover Might Be The Most Underrated In Sci-Fi History

DC and IDW Publishing once created a nearly perfect sci-fi crossover in which DC's biggest space-based superhero meets the crew of the USS Enterprise in "Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War" in 2015.

It's not the first "Star Trek" comic book crossover, but what makes "Star Trek/Green Lantern" unique is that it features the crew of the J.J. Abrams-produced "Star Trek" films, complete with the likenesses of Chris Pine (who was once rumored to play Hal Jordan), Zachary Quinto, Zoë Saldaña, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin, and John Cho. In "The Spectrum Wars," an alternate DC universe is all but destroyed by a villain named Nekron. Before his death, the lone surviving Guardian of the Universe sends the power rings — the only weapons capable of defeating Nekron — into a parallel universe for safekeeping, where they wind up in the hands of the Enterprise crew, among others.

Though not much talked about these days, "Star Trek/Green Lantern" might be the most under-appreciated comic book crossover we've ever seen, with a story that makes both sides feel right at home while showing them all at their best. Dramatic and weighty, it's a sprawling cosmic epic to rival DC's best event series.